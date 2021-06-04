PDM wants establishment to topple the government: Imran Khan

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The Pakistan Democratic Party is calling the establishment to topple the government, Prime Minister Imran Khan said.

In an inauguration ceremony of the Lodhran-Multan highway in Islamabad, the premier said that opposition leaders are trying to protect their interests. "They have kept their money abroad and are scared the government will take action against them."

"The last 2.5 years were very difficult for the government," the PM said. "People thought we had a button through which we could fix everything in the country."

During this time, the government faced a lot of criticism from the media and opposition. "People don't realise that change and freedom only come through struggle and Pakistan is standing on a very crucial stage right now."

The status quo needs to be changed. "Our struggle is against mafias and politicians benefitting from corruption," the prime minister stressed.

PM Khan highlighted that ever since PTI came to power, Pakistan has grown in a number of sectors such as agriculture, construction, technology, and tourism.

We are constructing 10 dams which will produce 50,000 megawatts of hydroelectric energy. We are planting 10 billion trees to protect the country from global warming. Tourism has grown exponentially in these two years.

The prime minister concluded that Pakistan's struggle now is for its future generations.

Lodhran-Multan highway

The prime minister said that the Lodhran-Multan highway will increase economic activity, connectivity between districts and reduce travel time.

The road will connect Karachi, Lahore, and Peshawar. It will be an important section of the N-5 Highway. The 62-kilometer long road costs Rs6.88 billion and will be completed in two years.

