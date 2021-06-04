Liquor seized outside Punjab university, assembly condemns ‘alcohol consumption’

A resolution against increased consumption of alcohol and drugs at educational institutions was passed in the Punjab Assembly Thursday.

It was submitted by PML-N leader Sadia Taimur.

On June 22, at least 20 bottles of liquor were seized outside the University of Punjab. According to the varsity management, an unidentified man tried to enter the university claiming he wanted to deliver a parcel. Upon checking, the administration found alcohol bottles inside it.

In a provincial assembly session, Taimur said that the increased consumption of drugs and alcohol at educational institutions has raised concerns of parents. “Most people are now scared to send their children to universities and colleges.”

The MPA demanded that an inquiry be initiated at the varsity and the culprits be punished.

Earlier, a spokesperson of the University of Punjab said that the main suspect, who ordered the alcohol, has been identified and the delivery man has been detained. A request for FIR has been submitted to the police station as well.

We suspect the bottles were ordered by the head of the students union of the university, he added.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.