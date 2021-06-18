Friday, June 18, 2021  | 7 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Light rain with thunderstorm forecast in Karachi today: Met office

Moist currents from North Arabia Sea have entered Sindh

Posted: Jun 18, 2021
Photo: Online

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast light rain accompanied by thunderstorms in Karachi on Friday. The temperature was recorded at 31 degrees in the afternoon. Winds in the city were blowing at eight kilometers per hour. "The mercury is expected to rise to 35 degrees until it rains," a Met office spokesperson said. Earlier, the PMD predicted that Karachi may receive rain on June 18 and June 19. In a statement, a spokesperson said that the moist currents from North Arabia Sea entered Sindh on June 16. Rains are forecast in Sukkur, Larkana, Shikarpurm Jacobabad, and Ghotki districts. Other parts of Sindh, including Hyderabad, Karachi, Thatta, Badin, and Thar, are likely to receive pre-monsoon spells from June 17 to June 19. Monsoon rains are, on the other hand, expected in the last week of June. The upper half of Punjab, northern Balochistan, and Kashmir are likely to receive moderately above normal rainfall during the season, the PMD spokesperson added. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
