Light rain expected in Karachi on Sunday

Light rain is expected for the second day (Sunday) in Karachi, the Met office has said. Temperatures will rise to 37 degrees, and humidity level of 50% is expected.

Parts of KP and Kashmir are expected to see strong winds and rain too.

Several parts of Sindh received heavy rain and saw strong winds on Saturday. Power outages were reported in Ghotki, Larkana, Naushahro Feroze and Kandhkot.

Heavy rains and strong winds were also reported in Zhob district of Balochistan, killing one person.