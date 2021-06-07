LHC scolds Saddar SP for ‘lying’ in court

The Lahore High Court chided Saddar SP Hafeezur Rehman for reportedly lying to the court during the hearing of a land encroachment case.

Rehman submitted his apology in court which was rejected by Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan on Monday.

The judge remarked that the court should sentence the policeman to jail for six months for his conduct. “Can’t policemen be indicted in cases?”

The court was hearing a petition filed by a man against illegal occupation of his land.

During the hearing, the chief justice remarked that he knows that the police will make his life difficult after his retirement. “My family and I will be in grave danger after July 5.”

