Monday, June 7, 2021  | 25 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

LHC scolds Saddar SP for ‘lying’ in court

His unconditional apology has been rejected

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: File

The Lahore High Court chided Saddar SP Hafeezur Rehman for reportedly lying to the court during the hearing of a land encroachment case.

Rehman submitted his apology in court which was rejected by Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan on Monday.

The judge remarked that the court should sentence the policeman to jail for six months for his conduct. “Can’t policemen be indicted in cases?”

The court was hearing a petition filed by a man against illegal occupation of his land.

During the hearing, the chief justice remarked that he knows that the police will make his life difficult after his retirement. “My family and I will be in grave danger after July 5.”

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
lahore high court Police
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Protesters set several shops, vehicles ablaze in Bahria Town Karachi
Protesters set several shops, vehicles ablaze in Bahria Town Karachi
How to get Nadra’s coronavirus immunization certificate
How to get Nadra’s coronavirus immunization certificate
Timings announced for Lahore schools
Timings announced for Lahore schools
Today's outlook: Announcement expected today on exams, schools reopening
Today’s outlook: Announcement expected today on exams, schools reopening
Punjab schools to reopen from June 7
Punjab schools to reopen from June 7
Federal govt to promote grade 1-4, 6-7 students without exams
Federal govt to promote grade 1-4, 6-7 students without exams
43 killed, 200 injured in Pakistan train crash
43 killed, 200 injured in Pakistan train crash
Who attacked the Bahria Icon Tower in Karachi?
Who attacked the Bahria Icon Tower in Karachi?
'Matric, inter students must sit elective subject exams in Pakistan'
‘Matric, inter students must sit elective subject exams in Pakistan’
Karachi to receive 'record-breaking' rain this monsoon: expert
Karachi to receive ‘record-breaking’ rain this monsoon: expert
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.