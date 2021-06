Listen to the story

The Lahore High Court approved Wednesday PML-N leader Khawaja Asif’s bail in an assets-beyond-means case.

His bail was approved by a two-member bench headed by Justice Alia Neelum.

Asif was arrested in the case on Dec 29, 2020.

NAB officials requested the court to investigate the accused about the dealings of Tariq Mir & Co and his links with the company.