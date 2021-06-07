Monday, June 7, 2021  | 25 Shawwal, 1442
Lahore student killed in school roof collapse

Five injured

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: File

Listen to the story
An 11-year-old student of The Spirit School was killed and five injured after the roof of the school collapsed in Lahore's Green Town on Monday. According to the police, on the second floor of the school's building old and rusty furniture was stored. In the middle of a class, the roof came falling down along with the furniture. The students were immediately moved to the Jinnah Hospital where two have been declared out of danger. The body has, on the other hand, been handed over to the heirs. According to Lahore Deputy Commissioner Mudassir Riaz, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has summoned an inquiry. "Any carelessness or irresponsibility will be severely punished." Schools across Pakistan reopened on Monday (June 7) after the third wave of coronavirus started declining. Students are being called in on alternate days with 50% attendance. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
