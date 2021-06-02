Lahore policeman killed during exchange of fire with robbers

A police constable was martyred during a clash between police and robbers on Wednesday in Lahore’s Sandra.

According to the police, they received a robbery complaint early morning. When they reached the crime site, the suspects were escaping. In an exchange of fire, constable Qaiser was shot dead.

The body has been moved to the Jinnah Hospital for its post-mortem examination. Qaiser was a resident of Manga Mandi.

The robbers managed to flee. Raiwind ASP Haseeb Javed said that a special police team has been formed to investigate the case and arrest the culprits.

CCTV footage from the scene has been obtained and raids are being conducted.

