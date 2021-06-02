Wednesday, June 2, 2021  | 20 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Lahore policeman killed during exchange of fire with robbers

Body moved to hospital

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: File

Listen to the story
A police constable was martyred during a clash between police and robbers on Wednesday in Lahore's Sandra. According to the police, they received a robbery complaint early morning. When they reached the crime site, the suspects were escaping. In an exchange of fire, constable Qaiser was shot dead. The body has been moved to the Jinnah Hospital for its post-mortem examination. Qaiser was a resident of Manga Mandi. The robbers managed to flee. Raiwind ASP Haseeb Javed said that a special police team has been formed to investigate the case and arrest the culprits. CCTV footage from the scene has been obtained and raids are being conducted. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
FaceBook WhatsApp

A police constable was martyred during a clash between police and robbers on Wednesday in Lahore’s Sandra.

According to the police, they received a robbery complaint early morning. When they reached the crime site, the suspects were escaping. In an exchange of fire, constable Qaiser was shot dead.

The body has been moved to the Jinnah Hospital for its post-mortem examination. Qaiser was a resident of Manga Mandi.

The robbers managed to flee. Raiwind ASP Haseeb Javed said that a special police team has been formed to investigate the case and arrest the culprits.

CCTV footage from the scene has been obtained and raids are being conducted.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
lahore police
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Lahore police, Lahore Sandra, Lahore police clash in Sandra, robbery in Lahore, samaa tv live, samaa tv, samaa news live, sama tv, samaa news live pk, samaa live, samaa tv, news, samaa tv live streaming, pakistan news, pakistan, sama news live pakistan, sama, news live, samaa live news, samaa.tv, pakistan news headlines, latest news, news pakistan, live news channels, pakistan news channel live, breaking news, samaa tv live, sammatv,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistani fisherman catches fish worth Rs800,000
Pakistani fisherman catches fish worth Rs800,000
Groom flees after police raid Karachi wedding
Groom flees after police raid Karachi wedding
Sheikhupura shop sets Pakistan's highest record for rent
Sheikhupura shop sets Pakistan’s highest record for rent
Pakistan's ISI distances itself from attack on journalist Asad Toor
Pakistan’s ISI distances itself from attack on journalist Asad Toor
Kuwait to resume visas for Pakistanis: interior minister
Kuwait to resume visas for Pakistanis: interior minister
Asia, America to see 'Blood Moon' rising
Asia, America to see ‘Blood Moon’ rising
How to get Nadra’s coronavirus immunization certificate
How to get Nadra’s coronavirus immunization certificate
7 contractors to clean 41 Karachi nullahs before monsoon
7 contractors to clean 41 Karachi nullahs before monsoon
Make marriage compulsory by 18, says Sindh MPA’s bill
Make marriage compulsory by 18, says Sindh MPA’s bill
CCTV shows robbers stealing nine goats in Karachi
CCTV shows robbers stealing nine goats in Karachi
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.