Monday, June 14, 2021  | 3 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Lahore police detain 19 after being denied free burgers

Nine officers suspended, says senior official

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: Tripadvisor

Listen to the story
A group of police officers in Lahore flipped out when a takeaway joint refused to hand over free burgers, detaining all 19 staff at the branch. Workers at the trendy chain Johnny & Jugnu in of Lahore were rounded up and held for seven hours overnight on Saturday, leaving behind unattended kitchens and hungry customers. "This is not the first time something like this has happened with our kitchen teams at our restaurant, but we want to make sure this is the last," the fast food chain said in a statement published on social media. The beef started when staff at the restaurant refused a "request from a very high profile special guest". Restaurant staff told AFP that most of those arrested were young people, including many university students. Following outcry among fans, nine police officers involved were suspended yesterday, senior provincial police official Inam Ghani said on Twitter. "No one is allowed to take the law into his own hands," Ghani said. Pakistan’s police officers are infamous for corruption and for demanding kickbacks from local businesses. Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan has called for a reform of Punjab’s police force, saying "cronies" had been appointed by politicians to control police stations.
FaceBook WhatsApp

A group of police officers in Lahore flipped out when a takeaway joint refused to hand over free burgers, detaining all 19 staff at the branch.

Workers at the trendy chain Johnny & Jugnu in of Lahore were rounded up and held for seven hours overnight on Saturday, leaving behind unattended kitchens and hungry customers.

“This is not the first time something like this has happened with our kitchen teams at our restaurant, but we want to make sure this is the last,” the fast food chain said in a statement published on social media.

The beef started when staff at the restaurant refused a “request from a very high profile special guest”.

Restaurant staff told AFP that most of those arrested were young people, including many university students.

Following outcry among fans, nine police officers involved were suspended yesterday, senior provincial police official Inam Ghani said on Twitter.

“No one is allowed to take the law into his own hands,” Ghani said.

Pakistan’s police officers are infamous for corruption and for demanding kickbacks from local businesses.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan has called for a reform of Punjab’s police force, saying “cronies” had been appointed by politicians to control police stations.

 
Burgers Lahore
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Johnny & Jugnu burgers, Lahore, Burgers
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi to receive 'record-breaking' rain this monsoon: expert
Karachi to receive ‘record-breaking’ rain this monsoon: expert
Karachi to receive monsoon rains in July: Met Office
Karachi to receive monsoon rains in July: Met Office
Firdous Ashiq Awan slaps MNA Qadir Mandokhel on TV show
Firdous Ashiq Awan slaps MNA Qadir Mandokhel on TV show
University director killed during 'carjacking attempt' in Karachi: police
University director killed during ‘carjacking attempt’ in Karachi: police
UAE 'may' resume Pakistan flights from July 7
UAE ‘may’ resume Pakistan flights from July 7
Demolish Aladin mall, Pavilion End Club in two days: SC
Demolish Aladin mall, Pavilion End Club in two days: SC
62 killed, 200 injured in Pakistan train crash
62 killed, 200 injured in Pakistan train crash
Sukkur men assault burger joint staffer for 'delaying their order'
Sukkur men assault burger joint staffer for ‘delaying their order’
Karachi's Defence, Clifton won't flood this monsoon: CBC
Karachi’s Defence, Clifton won’t flood this monsoon: CBC
Karachi motorist robbed of Rs10 million in broad daylight
Karachi motorist robbed of Rs10 million in broad daylight
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.