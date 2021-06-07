Lahore motorist remanded in police custody after crushing a constable

A video of the incident has since gone viral

The suspect, Hamza Javed, had a fight at a hotel on Mall Road Saturday. He was intercepted by Constable Munawwar Khan on Canal Road.

Javed and the constable had a quarrel after the former pulled over his car, according to the police.

The suspect tried to run away after the police constable attempted to enter the car. CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral on social media too.

Javed crushed the constable while attempting to flee the scene. The constable was barely rescued by passers-by.

Soon after the police constable was rescued, the suspect once again attempted to flee with his car.

In doing so, he dragged away the motorbike of the constable stuck under his Range Rover SUV.

The motorbike and the vehicle caught fire near Garden Town.

The police arrested the suspect late Saturday. He was presented before a special magistrate Sunday.

The magistrate remanded him in police custody for three days.

The police were further investigating the suspect.