Lahore men poison 23 buffaloes to death, get bail confirmed

Two men poisoned 23 buffaloes owned by their neighbours in Lahore, it emerged Tuesday.

The animals were found dead in Shafiqabad area over a period of one month, according to the police.

When the owners had them examined by a veterinary doctor, it was revealed that the buffaloes had been given poisonous injections.

The animals were worth Rs3.2 million. The suspects, Sunny Aslam and Waheed, would sell the meat of dead animals.

On May 27, the Shafiqabad police registered a case under Section 429 (mischief by killing, poisoning, maiming or rendering useless an animal) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

They arrested the two men and presented them in a Lahore sessions court Tuesday.

After listening to the arguments, the court confirmed interim bail of the accused.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.