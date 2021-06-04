Lahore man murdered outside shop

A man was shot dead outside his shop in Lahore’s Baghbanpura Thursday night, the police said.

According to witnesses, two men on a motorcycle stopped outside the mobile repair shop and opened fire on Ejaz. He passed away on spot.

The body has been moved to a hospital for a post-mortem examination. The police have cordoned off the site and collected evidence.

The victim’s wife told the police that a man identified as Naveed got into a fight with her husband three months back. “He had been life threats to her all this time,” she said.

An FIR has been registered against Naveed. He managed to escape from the crime scene and is on the run.

