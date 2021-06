A sessions court in Lahore has sentenced a man to life for killing a 51-year-old man over a dispute on Rs100.

A fine of Rs200,000 has been imposed on Abdul Ikhlaq too.

Additional Sessions Judge Muhammad Nadeem Ansari announced the verdict on Saturday.

The court ruled that Ikhlaq killed Javed Niaz Mirza with a sound mind, adding that it was premeditated murder.

Another person named in the case, Imtiazul Haq, has been acquitted over lack of evidence against him.

