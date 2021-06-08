Lahore man arrested for raping 15-year-old: police

A man was arrested for raping a 15-year-old girl in Lahore’s Manawan, the police said Tuesday.

The suspect, Yasir, lived in their neighbourhood and raped the girl multiple times in the last eight months, according to the survivor’s father.

The suspect, who hailed from Sadiqabad, was being interrogated. An FIR under Section 376 (Punishment for rape) of the Pakistan Penal Code has been registered against him at the Manawan police station.

Cantt SP Saad Aziz said that DNA samples of the suspect have been taken. “We have zero tolerance for anyone disrespecting women in any way,” he said, assuring that Yasir would be punished for his crime.

A medical examination of the survivor will be conducted as well, according to the official.

Pakistan’s rape laws

Rape is a punishable offence in Pakistan. The definition and punishment for this crime are detailed under Sections 375 and 376 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

According to the law, a man is said to commit rape when he has sexual intercourse with a woman under circumstances falling under any of the five following descriptions:

Against her will

Without her consent

With her consent, when the consent has been obtained by putting her in fear of death or of hurt

With her consent, when the man knows that he is not married to her and that the consent is given because she believes that the man is another person to whom she is or believes herself to be married; or

With or without her consent when she is under 16 years of age.

The convicted rapists will be sentenced to jail for no less than 10 years or more than 25 years, according to the law. A fine will also be imposed on them.

