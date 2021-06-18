Friday, June 18, 2021  | 7 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Lahore hospitals on high alert after three dengue cases reported

Punjab has reported 19 cases so far this year

Authorities in Lahore have put the hospitals on alert after the city reported three new cases of dengue virus this month. Punjab has reported at least 19 cases of dengue virus this year, according to the provincial health department. Doctors have advised people to exercise caution. Dr Muhammad Iftekhar, the medical superintendent at Mayo Hospital, told SAMAA TV that people need to be careful in the evening and they should avoid wearing sleeveless dresses. “They should cover their face and hands too,” he added. The district administration has started issuing warnings to residents and they are being told to cover their water tanks and water coolers.
