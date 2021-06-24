Thursday, June 24, 2021  | 13 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
Lahore explosion’s mastermind arrested: police

Three people were killed, 23 injured

Posted: Jun 24, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 46 mins ago

Punjab Spokesperson Musarrat Cheema said that the police have arrested the alleged mastermind of the explosion that occurred in Johar Town on Thursday.

Cheema was speaking on SAMAA TV’s programme 7se8 on Thursday. The facilitators will be arrested soon.

Sharing his details, she said that the suspect hails from Gujranwala and he had been living in Dubai for the past few years

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said that the investigation has reached its final stage, adding that the Punjab police has shown exemplary behaviour during the investigation.

On Wednesday, three people were killed and 23 others injured after an explosion in BOR Society in Lahore’s Johar Town. A rickshaw was completely destroyed and motorcycles parked near the explosion were damaged in the blast.

Lahore blast
 
One Comment

  1. Anonymous Reader  June 24, 2021 11:51 pm/ Reply

    Oof mashaAllah kafee jaldee conclude kiya

