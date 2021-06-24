Lahore explosion’s mastermind arrested: police

Punjab Spokesperson Musarrat Cheema said that the police have arrested the alleged mastermind of the explosion that occurred in Johar Town on Thursday.

Cheema was speaking on SAMAA TV’s programme 7se8 on Thursday. The facilitators will be arrested soon.

Sharing his details, she said that the suspect hails from Gujranwala and he had been living in Dubai for the past few years

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said that the investigation has reached its final stage, adding that the Punjab police has shown exemplary behaviour during the investigation.

On Wednesday, three people were killed and 23 others injured after an explosion in BOR Society in Lahore’s Johar Town. A rickshaw was completely destroyed and motorcycles parked near the explosion were damaged in the blast.