Tuesday, June 8, 2021  | 26 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Lahore Development Authority amends rules to benefit housing society owners

Increases area for commercial buildings, does away with graveyards

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

The Lahore Development Authority has amended the Private Housing Act, 2014 to benefit owners, according to the documents seen by SAMAA TV.

The Punjab government quietly amended the act in June 2020. It changed the clause that said housing societies must have 20% area reserved for apartments and 3-5 marla houses.

It gave owners the right whether to construct apartments "OR" carve out five-marla plots.

The clause that made it mandatory for housing societies to reserve 2% area for graveyards was amended too.

Owners could now make do with a nearby graveyard outside the society.

PTI leader Mehmoodur Rasheed says there's no trend to construct apartments in housing societies, which is why these clauses were amended.

"We received this feedback from everyone that there is no trend of apartments here," Rasheed told SAMAA TV.

"Apartments are made in the city but they could not be constructed in societies because no developer invests so heavily there, fearing their apartments would not sell."

Rasheed said this was the reason the LDA revised the rules.

According to the documents, golf courses have also been allowed in the 7% area previously meant only for parks.

Society owners were also benefitted by increasing the commercial area from 5% to 10%.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
housing societies Lahore
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Lahore, Lahore Development Authority, rules, housing society, owners, housing societies, Punjab government
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Protesters set several shops, vehicles ablaze in Bahria Town Karachi
Protesters set several shops, vehicles ablaze in Bahria Town Karachi
How to get Nadra’s coronavirus immunization certificate
How to get Nadra’s coronavirus immunization certificate
Karachi to receive 'record-breaking' rain this monsoon: expert
Karachi to receive ‘record-breaking’ rain this monsoon: expert
Timings announced for Lahore schools
Timings announced for Lahore schools
Today's outlook: Announcement expected today on exams, schools reopening
Today’s outlook: Announcement expected today on exams, schools reopening
Punjab schools to reopen from June 7
Punjab schools to reopen from June 7
62 killed, 200 injured in Pakistan train crash
62 killed, 200 injured in Pakistan train crash
Federal govt to promote grade 1-4, 6-7 students without exams
Federal govt to promote grade 1-4, 6-7 students without exams
Who attacked the Bahria Icon Tower in Karachi?
Who attacked the Bahria Icon Tower in Karachi?
'Matric, inter students must sit elective subject exams in Pakistan'
‘Matric, inter students must sit elective subject exams in Pakistan’
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.