Lahore Development Authority amends rules to benefit housing society owners

Increases area for commercial buildings, does away with graveyards

The Punjab government quietly amended the act in June 2020. It changed the clause that said housing societies must have 20% area reserved for apartments and 3-5 marla houses.

It gave owners the right whether to construct apartments "OR" carve out five-marla plots.

The clause that made it mandatory for housing societies to reserve 2% area for graveyards was amended too.

Owners could now make do with a nearby graveyard outside the society.

PTI leader Mehmoodur Rasheed says there's no trend to construct apartments in housing societies, which is why these clauses were amended.

"We received this feedback from everyone that there is no trend of apartments here," Rasheed told SAMAA TV.

"Apartments are made in the city but they could not be constructed in societies because no developer invests so heavily there, fearing their apartments would not sell."

Rasheed said this was the reason the LDA revised the rules.

According to the documents, golf courses have also been allowed in the 7% area previously meant only for parks.

Society owners were also benefitted by increasing the commercial area from 5% to 10%.