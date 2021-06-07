Monday, June 7, 2021  | 25 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
Lahore court extends interim bail of PML-N’s Khokhar brothers

They are accused of grabbing 177-kanal land in Sheikhupura

Posted: Jun 7, 2021
Posted: Jun 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Saiful Malook Khokhar. Photo: Saiful Malook Khokhar/Facebook

A Lahore anti-corruption court has extended interim bail of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s Saiful Malook Khokhar and Afzal Khokhar till June 14 in a land grabbing case.

The Khokhars are accused of forging documents and illegally occupying 177-kanal land for the Khokhar Palace in Sheikhupura.

They deny the allegations and claim to have documents for the land, which is valued at Rs1.5 billion.

On Monday, Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta heard their plea for extension in their interim bail.

The Khokhars appeared before the court but the case could not proceed because of a strike called by the Punjab Bar Council.

The court extended their interim bail and summoned the lawyers for final arguments on June 14.

The Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment registered the case against the Khokhar brothers in 2018.

It has submitted its report in the court as well.

