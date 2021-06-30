Lahore court acquits murder suspect after 10 years

The Lahore High Court has overturned the lifetime punishment of a man 10 years after he was convicted of murder.

Ehsanullah Khan was sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering a doctor.

In a hearing on Wednesday, Justice Waheed Khan issued a 12-page order which stated that according to the rule of thumb, even the slightest doubt is sufficient to acquit the suspect.

The victim’s father filed a lawsuit three months after the murder when he could have had immediately gone to a court or police. “Dr Shabbir was in the hospital for 67 days after he was attacked but his statement was taken by the police only once,” the court ruled.

Justice Khan pointed out that the complainant, who also calls himself a witness, never took the victim to the hospital after the crime.

“The police seized a 30-bore pistol from the suspect but never sent it for a forensic examination,” he added.

According to the FIR, Khan fired the doctor for not closing his clinic. Khan opened fire in the market and forced several shops to close. When Dr Shabbir refused, he shot him.

