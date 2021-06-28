Monday, June 28, 2021  | 17 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Lahore blast: Suspect who parked car bomb arrested in Rawalpindi

The one driving it to the city still being hunted

Posted: Jun 28, 2021
Posted: Jun 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: ONLINE

Law enforcement agencies have arrested a suspect who parked a car bomb in Lahore’s Johar Town on June 23, it emerged Monday.

At least three people, including a policeman, were killed and over 20 injured in the attack near Jamaat-ud-Da’wa leader Hafiz Saeed’s residence.

The law enforcers arrested the suspect, Eid Gul, in Rawalpindi, according to investigation sources.

Peter Paul David, another suspect currently in police custody, bought the vehicle in Gujranwala a week before the blast. David handed over the car to Gul.

The vehicle entered Lahore at 9:16am and it was parked outside a house in Johar Town at 10:28am. It exploded moments later.

Related: Police say Lahore blast mastermind arrested

So far, three suspects have been arrested in connection with the June 23 blast.

David told investigators that he bought the vehicle for Rs950,000. The suspect paid Rs50,000 upfront while the rest of the amount was paid by his accomplice, Zia Khan.

The suspects had placed explosives inside the CNG cylinder of the car, the sources said. The law enforcers are still looking for the one who drove the vehicle to Lahore.

The roads leading to the crime scene have been reopened for residents after four days.

Blast Hafiz Saeed Lahore Punjab Rawalpindi
 
