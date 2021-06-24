Lahore blast: Minister says Punjab police close to arresting culprits

Punjab police have achieved a “great success” during the investigation of the Wednesday’s bomb blast in Lahore’s Johar Town and they are close to arresting the culprits, Pakistan’s interior minister said Thursday.

“Punjab police have achieved a great success,” said Sheikh Rasheed in a video posted on Twitter. “Punjab police will soon take the suspects into custody and give the nation good news.”

At least three people were killed and over 20 were injured after a bomb went off near the residence of LeT leader Hafiz Saeed in Lahore on Wednesday.

A case was registered against three unidentified terrorists for their involvement in the blast.

The suspects planted a remote-controlled explosive device in a car, according to the FIR.

The minister said that the terrorists want create chaos in the country and their efforts are aimed at putting Pakistan under pressure. But, he said, such efforts will fail.

Pakistan has completed 86% fencing at Afghanistan border and 46% at Iran border, said Rasheed. He added the borders will be completely fenced by the end of this year.