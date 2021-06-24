Lahore blast: Man arrested after being off-loaded from Karachi flight

Security personnel arrested a suspect at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal Airport after having him off-loaded from a flight to Karachi, sources said Thursday.

The suspect was said to have a connection with Wednesday’s bomb blast in Lahore’s Johar Town, security sources told SAMAA TV. The suspect was trying to escape to Karachi, they believed.

He was taken to an undisclosed location for interrogation.

Three people were killed after a bomb went off near Jamaat-ud-Dawah leader Hafiz Saeed’s residence in Johar Town early Wednesday.

A case has been registered against three unidentified terrorists for their involvement in the blast.

The suspects planted a remote-controlled explosive device in a car, according to the FIR.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.