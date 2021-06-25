Friday, June 25, 2021  | 14 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
HOME > News

Lahore blast: Family requests prayers for injured policeman

Says he is the sole breadwinner of the household

SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 13 mins ago

Tahir, a Lahore police constable, has been under treatment at Jinnah hospital after being critically injured in Wednesday’s bomb blast in Lahore.

One of his pictures went viral on social media. The policeman was severely injured but he appeared to be oblivious to his wounds.

He has been on ventilator since he was taken to the hospital.

Tahir is the sole breadwinner of the family, his mother told SAMAA TV, requesting people to pray for her son.

“We can’t live without him,” his wife said. “We need him and we have no one to take care of us.”

The policeman has two young daughters and a son.

 
Johar Town Lahore
Tell us what you think:

Lahore constable, Constable Tahir, Johar Town blast
 

