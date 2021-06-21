KWSB disconnects illegal water connections in Manzoor Colony

Hundreds of illegal water connections were disconnected by the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board in Manzoor Colony Monday afternoon.

An operation was conducted by the board on orders of the managing director of the board. KWSB teams reached the site. They were accompanied by the police and Rangers.

East District superintendent engineer Tabish Raza, who was heading the operation, said that all and any type of illegal water connections in the city will be cut.

“We won’t tolerate these water thieves stealing hundreds of gallons of water every day,” he added.

