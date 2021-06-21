Monday, June 21, 2021  | 10 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
KWSB disconnects illegal water connections in Manzoor Colony

Hundred of gallons of water was being stolen

Posted: Jun 21, 2021
Photo: SAMAA TV

Hundreds of illegal water connections were disconnected by the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board in Manzoor Colony Monday afternoon. An operation was conducted by the board on orders of the managing director of the board. KWSB teams reached the site. They were accompanied by the police and Rangers. East District superintendent engineer Tabish Raza, who was heading the operation, said that all and any type of illegal water connections in the city will be cut. "We won't tolerate these water thieves stealing hundreds of gallons of water every day," he added. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
Hundreds of illegal water connections were disconnected by the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board in Manzoor Colony Monday afternoon.

An operation was conducted by the board on orders of the managing director of the board. KWSB teams reached the site. They were accompanied by the police and Rangers.

East District superintendent engineer Tabish Raza, who was heading the operation, said that all and any type of illegal water connections in the city will be cut.

“We won’t tolerate these water thieves stealing hundreds of gallons of water every day,” he added.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
 

