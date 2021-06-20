KP makes Covid-19 vaccine mandatory for Peshawar police

It is compulsory for police officers in Peshawar to get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.

A notification passed by the Operations SSP on Sunday stated that all police officers in Peshawar have to get inoculated by June 23 otherwise strict action will be taken against them.

Officers have been instructed to submit the details of the immunisation through a prescribed proforma.

Senior police officers will have to collect the documents from all the officers and transfer them to the head police office, the notification added.

Earlier, the government made it mandatory for all teachers to get vaccinated. Punjab and Sindh have decided to block the SIM cards of people refusing the Covid-19 jab.

A fresh batch of 1.55 million doses of coronavirus vaccine has arrived in Pakistan Sunday. Another batch of two to three million doses of the coronavirus vaccine is likely to arrive in the next week.

The virus has so far claimed 21,940 lives in Pakistan, while the total number of confirmed cases in the country stands at 947,218.

