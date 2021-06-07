Monday, June 7, 2021  | 25 Shawwal, 1442
Kohistan: 15 killed after passenger bus falls into River Indus

One body retrieved so far

Posted: Jun 7, 2021
Posted: Jun 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Fifteen people were killed after a passenger wagon plunged into River Indus in upper Kohistan Monday morning.

The deceased included a married couple and their five sons and six daughters, and another relative.

DPO Arif Javed said that the wagon was travelling from Chilas to Rawalpindi.

Rescue teams reached the site and carried out a search for survivors. They were able to retrieve a woman's body and it has been moved to the Daso Hospital.

