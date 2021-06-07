Monday, June 7, 2021  | 25 Shawwal, 1442
Kohat police foil bid to smuggle landmine detectors, ammunition

They were hidden inside secret compartments of a truck

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 8 hours ago
Posted: Jun 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 8 hours ago

Photo: SAMAA TV

The Kohat police foiled on Monday a bid to smuggle landmine detectors and hundreds of rounds of Kalashnikov, a police spokesperson said.

The police intercepted a truck at a checkpost in Kohat, the spokesperson said in a statement.

They recovered 25 landmine detectors and 1,500 Kalashnikov rounds from secret compartments of the truck.

The police arrested two suspects, Muaz Ali and Mohammad Asif. One of them hailed from Charsadda while the other belonged to Nowshera.

A case has been registered against them at the Kohat City police station, the spokesperson said.

The police were interrogating both the suspects.

