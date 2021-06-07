KMC targets encroachments in three Karachi districts

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation conducted operations against encroachments in Karachi’s South, East, and Central districts on Monday.

In District South, cabins, stalls, and puncture shops were removed from service lanes and footpaths near Chand Bibi Road.

Portions of shops extending to footpaths were demolished, while cabins and stalls were removed near Tariq Road in District East. A similar operation was carried out near District Central’s Nazimabad Gol Market.

According to Bashir Siddiqui, the senior director of the anti-encroachment department, drives are being conducted on orders of the Supreme Court. The operations are conducted every day in all seven districts, he said.

Last week, KMC demolished encroachments in Keamari, Korangi, and West districts. Police and city wardens were present on the site to avert any untoward situation.

The anti-encroachment department has been conducting these drives in all districts for the last two years.

