KMC targets encroachments in Karachi’s Korangi, Keamari and East districts

Officials of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation targeted encroachments in Karachi’s Korangi, Keamari and East districts Wednesday.

In Korangi, an anti-encroachment team demolished under-construction shops at an amenity plot. Five shops were being constructed on the plot near Landhi’s Kullo Chowk.

In District Keamari, illegal structures were razed near New Truck Stand. The drive has been ongoing for the last three days.

During the operation, KMC staffers removed shutters, shelters, grills, walls and sunshades covering excess area in front of shops and on greenbelts.

In East district, KMC officials were demolishing four bungalows constructed on the Hill Park land Wednesday. The drive has been ongoing for the last nine days.

The KMC Anti-Encroachment Department started demolishing these bungalows on May 25 on the orders of the Supreme Court.

KMC Anti-Encroachment Senior Director Bashir Siddiqui said the drive to clear the Hill Park land would take 10 more days.

The anti-encroachment department has been conducting these drives in all districts for the last two years, he said.

“It is an ongoing practice and the department is following the court orders,” Siddiqui added.

