KMC to present Rs25.9b budget this week

It includes 16 development projects worth Rs2063million
The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation is going to present its Budget 2021-2022 this week. The outlay is Rs25.9billion.
It is a surplus budget with an amount of Rs11.94million.
Here are some salient features of the budget.
It is the first KMC budget after the four-year tenure of the local government came to end in 2020.
The following shows the amount allocated for Karachi in the last four years.
The KMC has allocated Rs2451million for development projects in the city. Here are 16 major development projects and the funds allocated for them.