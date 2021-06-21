Monday, June 21, 2021  | 10 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Kinza Hashmi explains when she ‘blocks’ Saboor Aly’s number

It has something to do with their routines

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo Courtesy: kinzahashmi/Instagram

Kinza Hashmi says that she blocks Saboor Aly’s number before going to sleep.

Kinza told Fuchsia magazine that her co-actor wakes her up in the morning when she is fast asleep. “I wake up on time when there is my shooting,” the Ishq Tamasha star explained. “It is a 15-minute drill in which I have to wash my face, get dressed or take a five-minute shower and head downstairs.”

Kinza said that the Fitrat actor calls people up as she wakes up regularly at seven or eight in the morning.

“I picked her call when it happened the first time around thinking that she might be in some sort of a predicament. Instead, she asked me if we could go for breakfast together,” Kinza said.

“I looked up at my clock and saw that it was seven in the morning. I thought that if she had gone mad. I decided to go with her as she was insisting and was coming to pick me up.”

The 24-year-old revealed that it is not the first time that it has happened.

“One day, I was sleeping and she called me again. It was eight in the morning. She just asked if she was still asleep. I said, yes as my shoot would take place at 12 in the morning and would wake up at my own time. I asked her if everything was alright to which she said that it was a random call.”

Kinza said that has happened to her four to five times.

