Kidnapping suspect escapes from Lahore court after being denied bail

Your browser does not support the video tag.

A man escaped from the Lahore High Court after the judge rejected his bail plea in a case pertaining to the abduction of a child.

Shehbaz was produced before the court by the Cantt Division police. He is accused of kidnapping his neighbour's 10-year-old daughter. The suspect hails from Okara.

Shehbaz released his arm from the hold of a police officer and escaped while he was being taken back to the police van after the hearing. There was a ruckus in the court as the police chased the suspect.

Shehbaz, however, managed to get away. The police were on the lookout for him.

The complainants have, on the other hand, accused the police of helping the accused flee.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.