Khyber Pakhtunkhwa makes Covid-19 vaccine mandatory for local govt employees

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has made it mandatory for the employees of its local government department to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

In a letter to town municipal officers, the KP health ministry said that families of government officials will also have to be vaccinated.

The KP local government employees have been asked to submit their immunization certificates by June 10.

Earlier, employees of the education department were issued similar directives.

The virus has claimed 4,113 lives in the province, while the total number of confirmed cases stands at 133,450.

