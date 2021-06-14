Monday, June 14, 2021  | 3 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Continue removing encroachments along Karachi nullahs, Supreme Court tells authorities

Rules that illegal structures will have to be demolished

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 10 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 10 hours ago

Photo: SAMAA TV

The Supreme Court has asked the authorities to continue the anti-encroachment drive along stormwater drains in Karachi.

The court heard on Monday a petition filed by the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation about the demolition of leased houses along the Gujjar nullah.

The bench was headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed.

The KMC is removing encroachments in coordination with the National Disaster Management Authority, the KMC attorney informed the court.

The Sindh advocate general said the houses along the drains had been illegally leased by different government departments.

The chief justice told the advocate general that his government was responsible for it.

“How illegal leases could be given, what the government was doing,” he remarked.

“All this happened under your nose and [you] didn’t know.”

The counsel of Gujjar nullah operation affectees said their houses were leased by the Katchi Abadi Department, KMC and other bodies.

“Encroachments will have to be removed in any case,” the judge said. He said the operation could not be stopped.

The court ruled that all these lease documents were fake and rejected the plea to stop demolition of houses along the nullah.

Prior to the hearing, the Gujjar nullah operation affectees held a demonstration outside the Supreme Court Karachi Registry.

It is one of the three stormwater drains that are being widened to ensure a smooth flow of rainwater. The other two are Mehmoodabad and Orangi nullahs.

The Sindh government decided to remove encroachments around these drains after the August 2020 urban floods in Karachi.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Gujjar Nullah Karachi Sindh Supreme Court
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Karachi, Supreme Court, Gujjar nullah, Sindh, government
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi to receive 'record-breaking' rain this monsoon: expert
Karachi to receive ‘record-breaking’ rain this monsoon: expert
Karachi to receive monsoon rains in July: Met Office
Karachi to receive monsoon rains in July: Met Office
Firdous Ashiq Awan slaps MNA Qadir Mandokhel on TV show
Firdous Ashiq Awan slaps MNA Qadir Mandokhel on TV show
University director killed during 'carjacking attempt' in Karachi: police
University director killed during ‘carjacking attempt’ in Karachi: police
UAE 'may' resume Pakistan flights from July 7
UAE ‘may’ resume Pakistan flights from July 7
Demolish Aladdin mall, Pavilion End Club in two days: SC
Demolish Aladdin mall, Pavilion End Club in two days: SC
62 killed, 200 injured in Pakistan train crash
62 killed, 200 injured in Pakistan train crash
Sukkur men assault burger joint staffer for 'delaying their order'
Sukkur men assault burger joint staffer for ‘delaying their order’
Karachi's Defence, Clifton won't flood this monsoon: CBC
Karachi’s Defence, Clifton won’t flood this monsoon: CBC
Karachi motorist robbed of Rs10 million in broad daylight
Karachi motorist robbed of Rs10 million in broad daylight
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.