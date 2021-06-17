Thursday, June 17, 2021  | 6 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
KE ordered to remove grid station from Mehmoodabad’s green belt

The ruling was given on Wednesday

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 12 mins ago
Posted: Jun 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 12 mins ago

The Supreme Court has ordered the K-Electric, Karachi’s sole power utility, to remove its grid station built on the green belt in Mehmoodabad in two months.

The Karachi registry heard a case against the installation of the grid station on Thursday.

The top court instructed the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation to restore the green belt and build a park on it.

The green belt can’t be used for commercial activities, the court ruled.

The court has taken a hard stance against the encroachments and illegal buildings in the city. It has ordered the demolition of a residential building, Nasla Tower, on Sharae Quaideen, Aladin Amusement Park, and Pavilion End Club.

It has summoned replies from the owners of Ziauddin hospital and South City Hospital in Clifton on why they should not be vacated. It is being reported that they have been built on amenity plots.

