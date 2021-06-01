Tuesday, June 1, 2021  | 19 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Karachi’s Zulfiqarabad Oil Tankers Terminal becomes functional

It will help reduce traffic congestion in the city

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 27 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 27 mins ago

Photo: SAMAA TV FILE

The Zulfiqarabad Oil Tankers Terminal in Karachi has been made operational, officials said Tuesday, asking transporters not to park their vehicles near Shireen Jinnah Colony.

Karachi Commissioner Navaid Ahmed Shaikh said the parking space was shifted on the orders of the Supreme Court.

No one is allowed to park oil tankers in and around the Shireen Jinnah Colony terminal or on the National Highway, he said, warning of strict action against the violators.

The Karachi commissioner and Administrator Laeeq Ahmed visited the newly constructed terminal Tuesday. They handed over ownership documents of different shops at the terminal to their owners.

Ahmed said the development will help reduce the load of heavy traffic in Karachi.

The Supreme Court ordered the authorities to shift the parking space out of Karachi to reduce traffic gridlocks and accidents.

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation has prepared the master plan of the terminal, according to the Karachi administrator.

The terminal has the capacity to accommodate 3,200 tankers. It would have a total of 1500 shops.

The Zulfiqarabad Oil Tankers Terminal is spread over 200 acres. Of them, 150 acres have been reserved for the parking lot.

The remaining 50 acres have been allocated for the construction of a mosque, canteen, rescue unit and 128 toilets. It would have spare part and oil tanker repair shops too.

A 54-inch diameter water supply line has been laid while a 36-feet wide road will be constructed at the terminal soon, according to Ahmed.

In addition, the terminal has a 150,000-gallon underground water tank, a 60,000-gallon roof tank and a park.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Karachi, Zulfiqarabad Oil Tankers Terminal, oil tankers
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistani fisherman catches fish worth Rs800,000
Pakistani fisherman catches fish worth Rs800,000
Why did navy, police personnel clash in Karachi?
Why did navy, police personnel clash in Karachi?
Groom flees after police raid Karachi wedding
Groom flees after police raid Karachi wedding
Sheikhupura shop sets Pakistan's highest record for rent
Sheikhupura shop sets Pakistan’s highest record for rent
Pakistan's ISI distances itself from attack on journalist Asad Toor
Pakistan’s ISI distances itself from attack on journalist Asad Toor
Kuwait to resume visas for Pakistanis: interior minister
Kuwait to resume visas for Pakistanis: interior minister
Asia, America to see 'Blood Moon' rising
Asia, America to see ‘Blood Moon’ rising
7 contractors to clean 41 Karachi nullahs before monsoon
7 contractors to clean 41 Karachi nullahs before monsoon
Make marriage compulsory by 18, says Sindh MPA’s bill
Make marriage compulsory by 18, says Sindh MPA’s bill
KMC starts demolishing illegal bungalows on Karachi's Hill Park land
KMC starts demolishing illegal bungalows on Karachi’s Hill Park land
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.