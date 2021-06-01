Karachi’s Zulfiqarabad Oil Tankers Terminal becomes functional

The Zulfiqarabad Oil Tankers Terminal in Karachi has been made operational, officials said Tuesday, asking transporters not to park their vehicles near Shireen Jinnah Colony.

Karachi Commissioner Navaid Ahmed Shaikh said the parking space was shifted on the orders of the Supreme Court.

No one is allowed to park oil tankers in and around the Shireen Jinnah Colony terminal or on the National Highway, he said, warning of strict action against the violators.

The Karachi commissioner and Administrator Laeeq Ahmed visited the newly constructed terminal Tuesday. They handed over ownership documents of different shops at the terminal to their owners.

Ahmed said the development will help reduce the load of heavy traffic in Karachi.

The Supreme Court ordered the authorities to shift the parking space out of Karachi to reduce traffic gridlocks and accidents.

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation has prepared the master plan of the terminal, according to the Karachi administrator.

The terminal has the capacity to accommodate 3,200 tankers. It would have a total of 1500 shops.

The Zulfiqarabad Oil Tankers Terminal is spread over 200 acres. Of them, 150 acres have been reserved for the parking lot.

The remaining 50 acres have been allocated for the construction of a mosque, canteen, rescue unit and 128 toilets. It would have spare part and oil tanker repair shops too.

A 54-inch diameter water supply line has been laid while a 36-feet wide road will be constructed at the terminal soon, according to Ahmed.

In addition, the terminal has a 150,000-gallon underground water tank, a 60,000-gallon roof tank and a park.

