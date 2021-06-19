Karachi’s Naegleria fowleri victim offered prayers at Cantt station: family

Naegleria fowleri has claimed a second victim in Karachi. Mirza Muhammad Ali Jarral died from the brain-eating amoeba after offering prayers at Cantt railway station on May 26 where he had gone to drop off a relative.

Jarral returned home and complained of a severe headache, his brother Mirza Muhammad Asim told Samaa Digital. The family took him to a health centre in Quaidabad after his condition deteriorated.

“Ali was acting like a child,” the brother said. “We were standing in front of us but couldn’t identify us.” The doctors suggested the family take him to a bigger hospital.

On May 29, they took him to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre and then moved him to Patel Hospital, a private healthcare centre in Gulshan-e-Iqbal. Doctors took a sample from Ali’s backbone and sent it to the Aga Khan University Hospital for analysis. When the report came the next day, it confirmed the presence of Naegleria fowelri and he died the same day on June 2.

“This was the second death caused by the brain-eating amoeba,” Sindh Naegleria Monitoring and Inspection Team In-charge Dr Shakeel Ahmed confirmed. He declined to reveal the name of the first victim. Ahmed said that last year the amoeba had claimed five lives.

‘Naegleria fowleri contaminated water’

After the case was reported, the director-general of health services ordered the authorities take water samples of the areas the victim visited on May 26.

His family said that he was home the entire day and went to Cantt station to drop off relatives who came from Azad Kashmir to offer their condolence on the death of Ali’s father on May 15. He performed wuzu at the train station and prayed there.

The investigators then took water samples from Quaidabad’s Gulistan Society, where the victim lived, and Cantt Railway Station and sent it for a quality test to the Karachi Water & Sewerage Board.

Samples were collected from four places: the water tank at the victim’s house, Jamia Masjid Abu Huraira at the society, Jamia Masjid Ghareeb Nawaz at Cantt station and a mosque on a platform.

The lowest level of chlorine was found in the samples collected from Cantt station, according to KWSB Chief Chemist Yahya Wasim Quraishi.

The report revealed the following levels of chlorine:

Water tank: 144ppm

Jamia Masjid Abu Huraira: 186ppm

Jamia Masjid Ghareeb Nawaz: 130ppm

Mosque on a platform:128ppm

In Pakistan, the first case of infection by Naegleria fowleri was reported in 2008. Researchers have argued that prolonged summers and humid conditions due to climate change provide an ideal environment for the amoeba to flourish.

‘Extraordinary brain’

Thirty-year-old Ali worked as an inventory manager at a private shipping firm. He was a second-year student at the Institute of Business Management and wanted to pursue an MBA degree in supply chain management.



“Our whole family believed that Ali had an extraordinary brain,” his brother said. “We still can’t digest the fact that a brain-eating amoeba has claimed his life.”

