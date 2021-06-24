Karachi woman arrested for murdering husband: police

The Karachi police have arrested a woman for murdering her 60-year-old husband with a friend.

The victim, identified as Noorul Haq, was found dead at his house in Gulshan-e-Iqbal earlier this week. During the investigations, the police found that his wife had “illicit relations” with a rickshaw driver.

“When her husband found out, she killed him with her friend,” the investigating officer said.

The police have registered an FIR and obtained CCTV footage of the crime.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.