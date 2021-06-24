Karachi woman arrested for murdering husband: police

FIR registered, CCTV footage obtained
The Karachi police have arrested a woman for murdering her 60-year-old husband with a friend.
The victim, identified as Noorul Haq, was found dead at his house in Gulshan-e-Iqbal earlier this week. During the investigations, the police found that his wife had “illicit relations” with a rickshaw driver.
“When her husband found out, she killed him with her friend,” the investigating officer said.
The police have registered an FIR and obtained CCTV footage of the crime.