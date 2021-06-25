Friday, June 25, 2021  | 14 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Karachi woman abducts baby boy under pressure to bear son

Newborn recovered, FIR registered

Posted: Jun 25, 2021

A woman was arrested for kidnapping a newborn boy from a charity hospital in Karachi’s Baldia Town Thursday. The baby was recovered during a police raid at her house. According to Keamari SSP Fida Hussain, the suspect confessed to buying the newborn for Rs30,000. The woman, who was 37 weeks pregnant and a mother of three daughters, said that she committed the crime under pressure from her in-laws to bear a boy. During a medical examination, the woman found out that she was expecting a girl after which she decided to abduct a baby boy around her delivery date to “avert social pressure”. Following this, the suspect started visiting multiple maternity hospitals in the locality and chose a charitable hospital because of its “weak security”. “On June 23, I went to the hospital when doctors told me that I may have to deliver within 24 hours, she said. “I entered the neonatal care ward and took the baby away.” An FIR, under Section 162 of the Criminal Procedure Code, was registered by the newborn’s father at the Baldia police station. During investigation and questioning at the hospital, the police found out that the woman was seen leaving in a rickshaw with the newborn. Two investigation teams were formed by Baldia SP Faizan Ali during which the suspect’s whereabouts were revealed. “The hospital staff was not involved in the crime,” the officer said, adding that the woman had lied about buying the baby. The investigation of the case has been transferred to the Anti-Violent Crime Cell. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
