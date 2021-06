Karachi’s weather is expected to turn pleasant with light rain forecast for Saturday evening.

Sea breeze will start blowing in the city from today, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

The weather will remain partially cloudy with 51% humidity in the air.

Parts of Karachi received rain on Friday. These areas included Gadap, Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Malir and Superhighway.

