Karachi to receive ‘record-breaking’ rain this monsoon: expert

Gear up Karachi, the Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted more rain in the port city this summer.

According to amateur meteorologist Jawad Memon, light rain is expected in the city throughout this week. “In most places, clouds of the pre-monsoon system haven’t formed properly but the weather will remain pleasant,” he said on SAMAA TV programme Naya Din on Monday.

Memon predicted that the monsoon rains this year will break the record of the rain in 2020.

“A heatwave will be witnessed in multiple cities of Sindh for the next five days with temperatures reaching up to 40 degrees.”

There is, however, no rain prediction in Punjab, Memon pointed out, adding that in Sahiwal, a heatwave is forecast over the weekend.

The monsoon rains wreaked havoc in Karachi last year. More than 50 people died, roads were flooded with water, flight operations were cancelled and an emergency was imposed across the city.

