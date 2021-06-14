Karachi to receive rain on June 18, 19: PMD

Karachi may receive rains with sandstorms on June 18 and 19, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted Monday.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the PMD said that the moist currents from North Arabia Sea are likely to penetrate Sindh on June 16.

The PDM predicted rains in Sukkur, Larkana, Shikarpurm Jacobabad, and Ghotki districts.

Other parts of Sindh, including Hyderabad, Karachi, Thatta, Badin and Thar, are likely to receive monsoon spells from June 17 to June 19.

Monsoon rains wreaked havoc in Karachi last year. More than 50 people died, roads were flooded with water, flight operations were cancelled and an emergency was imposed across the city.