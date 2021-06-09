Wednesday, June 9, 2021  | 27 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Karachi to receive monsoon rains in July: Met Office

Weather to remain cloudy with patchy drizzle Wednesday

Posted: Jun 9, 2021
Posted: Jun 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: SAMAA TV FILE

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has said that Karachi will receive monsoon rains in July.

The weather will remain cloudy with patchy drizzle in the city Wednesday, it said.

The Met Office recorded humidity at 72%, with the temperature likely to drop to 36°C.

The city is expected to witness mild showers this week.

Karachi is expected to receive more than the usual rainfall this monsoon season, according to the PMD.

There is no rain system present in the pre-monsoon season, but the weather keeps changing because of clouds forming above the sea, it said.

Karachi monsoon rains weather
 
