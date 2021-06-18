Karachi property dealer killed during robbery

A property dealer was shot dead in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal for resisting a robbery, the police said Friday.

The victim, identified as Naushad, got off a bike near Disco Bakery, according to the police. Two men snatched his mobile phone and Rs180,000 at gunpoint.

“When he resisted, they fired at him,” he added. Naushad passed away on the spot. His body was moved to the hospital for a post-mortem examination.

The 34-year-old hailed from Mirpurkhas. He recently came to Karachi to start his business.

The police found a bullet casing from the scene. They have registered an FIR.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.