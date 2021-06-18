Friday, June 18, 2021  | 7 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Karachi property dealer killed during robbery

Suspects fled with a mobile phone, Rs180,000 cash

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: File

Listen to the story
A property dealer was shot dead in Karachi's Gulshan-e-Iqbal for resisting a robbery, the police said Friday. The victim, identified as Naushad, got off a bike near Disco Bakery, according to the police. Two men snatched his mobile phone and Rs180,000 at gunpoint. "When he resisted, they fired at him," he added. Naushad passed away on the spot. His body was moved to the hospital for a post-mortem examination. The 34-year-old hailed from Mirpurkhas. He recently came to Karachi to start his business. The police found a bullet casing from the scene. They have registered an FIR. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
FaceBook WhatsApp

A property dealer was shot dead in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal for resisting a robbery, the police said Friday.

The victim, identified as Naushad, got off a bike near Disco Bakery, according to the police. Two men snatched his mobile phone and Rs180,000 at gunpoint.

“When he resisted, they fired at him,” he added. Naushad passed away on the spot. His body was moved to the hospital for a post-mortem examination.

The 34-year-old hailed from Mirpurkhas. He recently came to Karachi to start his business.

The police found a bullet casing from the scene. They have registered an FIR.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Karachi Murder robbery
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Karachi property dealer, Karachi man killed, karachi man shot dead, karachi gulshan-e-iqbal, karachi disco bakery, samaa tv live, samaa tv, samaa news live, sama tv, samaa news live pk, samaa live, samaa tv, news, samaa tv live streaming, pakistan news, pakistan, sama news live pakistan, sama, news live, samaa live news, samaa.tv, pakistan news headlines, latest news, news pakistan, live news channels, pakistan news channel live, breaking news, samaa tv live, sammatv,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
UAE likely to extend ban on Pakistani arrivals
UAE likely to extend ban on Pakistani arrivals
University director killed during 'carjacking attempt' in Karachi: police
University director killed during ‘carjacking attempt’ in Karachi: police
Demolish Aladin mall, Pavilion End Club in two days: SC
Demolish Aladin mall, Pavilion End Club in two days: SC
UAE 'may' resume Pakistan flights from July 7
UAE ‘may’ resume Pakistan flights from July 7
Supreme Court orders demolition of Karachi's Nasla Tower
Supreme Court orders demolition of Karachi’s Nasla Tower
Clashes erupt amid Karachi operation to demolish Aladin Shopping Mall
Clashes erupt amid Karachi operation to demolish Aladin Shopping Mall
Lahore madrassa leader booked for sodomy, intimidation
Lahore madrassa leader booked for sodomy, intimidation
Over 10,000 animals have reached Karachi’s cattle market
Over 10,000 animals have reached Karachi’s cattle market
Water pumps at Dhabeji station affecting Karachi supply
Water pumps at Dhabeji station affecting Karachi supply
Karachi school faces investigation after it expels three students
Karachi school faces investigation after it expels three students
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.