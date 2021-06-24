Karachi Nasla Tower residents to file review against SC’s order

Nasla Tower’s residents have decided to submit a review petition against the Supreme Court’s demolition orders of the Karachi building.

The high-rise residential project is located at the junction of Sharae Faisal and Sharae Quaideen. The construction work started in 2013, and the residents were handed over its possession in 2017. It has been constructed by two builders, Nasir Pardesi and Abdul Qadir Katliya, registered with the Association of Builders & Developers.

Abu Bakar Katliya, Abdul Qadir’s son, addressed a press conference along with the affectees on Thursday. He shared that they will submit a review petition in the top court. “We want the court to listen to our viewpoint and review its verdict,” he added.

Katliya remarked they are the third owner of this land, adding that the plot was purchased in 2007. “We started the construction in 2013 and handed over possession to allottees in 2017”, he added.

He requested the top court to make the record of the Sindhi Muslim Cooperative Housing Society a part of case proceedings, adding that the court should summon the society’s authorities for further clarification over the legality of the land the tower is built on. The land belongs to the Sindhi Muslim Cooperative Society.

The commissioner had allotted 20% additional land not only to the former owner of the plot but to all plot owners in this commercial lane in 1948, the builder remarked. We started the construction after receiving NOCs from all relevant departments, including the Sindh Building Control Authority, Master Plan, and Sindhi Muslim Cooperative Housing Society.

There are 43 luxury apartments in Nasla Tower. The estimated market cost of an apartment is around Rs350million.

“How could I compensate the affectees as my residential tower, which is my asset, will be demolished,” he added.

Dr Wali Raza, a building resident, said the chief justice should tell people from where they can get their property verified. He shared that he purchased the apartment in 2017 for Rs250million, adding that he verified the property documents from all relevant departments.

Abdul Qadir, another resident who runs a travel agency on Tariq Road, said that he booked the apartment in 2013. I got my apartment after clearing all paperwork after four years. “I paid Rs140million through installments and got the apartment for my family,” he added.

The affectees said they have no other option but to remain in their apartments.

Demolition orders

On June 16, the Supreme Court ordered the authorities to demolish the Nalsa Tower on Karachi’s Sharae Quaideen.

The court ordered the owners to refund its residents in three months.

“The owners of the tower shall refund the price of shops/residential units and other areas sold by them in any form to the registered owners within a period of three months,” the court said in its written verdict released on Saturday. “In case of delay, the claimants can claim mark-up/profit at the bank rate together with damages.”

The verdict said that there is “no denial” that the plot was expanded illegally. The original plot was 780 square yards but the tower was built on 1,044 square yards. “A service road has been encroached on and the tower exists on an area in excess of what was originally leased.” It has been constructed on encroached land.

The Karachi commissioner has been instructed to take possession of it, ensure that people living in the building vacate it, and start its demolition. He will have to submit a compliance report at the next hearing.

