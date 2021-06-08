Karachi motorist robbed of Rs10 million in broad daylight

A man was robbed of Rs10 million by unidentified muggers in Karachi’s Bahadurabad Tuesday morning, the police said.

Two suspects riding a motorcycle held the man at gunpoint near the Char Minar Chowrangi.

The victim, who was in a Honda Civic, was on his way back home from the bank when he was intercepted by the suspects.

“They threatened to shoot when I tried to resist,” he told the police. An FIR of the incident has been registered at the New Town police station.

The police said they had obtained CCTV footage from the scene and were investigating the case.

