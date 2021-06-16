Former JI UC Nazim’s son shot dead in Karachi

Police believe it was a targeted killing

The victim was identified as Raza, the son of a former Jamaat-e-Islamic UC nazim. He was whisked to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

JPMC Emergency Services In-charge Seemin Jamali said Raza was brought dead to the hospital. He sustained a single bullet to his neck that proved fatal, she said.

Korangi Senior Superintendent of Police Shahjahan Khan believes it was a targeted killing.

The suspects used 9mm pistol in the killing, according to the official. The police found two bullet casings at the scene.