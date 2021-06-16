Wednesday, June 16, 2021  | 5 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Former JI UC Nazim’s son shot dead in Karachi

Police believe it was a targeted killing

Posted: Jun 16, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 29 mins ago

A 32-year-old man was shot dead by unidentified men near the Jamia Millia College in Karachi's Malir on Wednesday, the police said.

The victim was identified as Raza, the son of a former Jamaat-e-Islamic UC nazim. He was whisked to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

JPMC Emergency Services In-charge Seemin Jamali said Raza was brought dead to the hospital. He sustained a single bullet to his neck that proved fatal, she said.

Korangi Senior Superintendent of Police Shahjahan Khan believes it was a targeted killing.

The suspects used 9mm pistol in the killing, according to the official. The police found two bullet casings at the scene.

— This is a developing story, more details to follow soon. Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

