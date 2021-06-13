Karachi man escapes after murdering wife in Landhi: police

Mother-in-law arrested
A man and his parents have been accused of murdering a 22-year-old woman, identified as Bisma, at their house in Karachi’s Landhi.
Bisma had run from her house to marry the prime suspect four years ago, the police said. The man and his parents beat her up, strangled her, and then shot her in the chest.
The man and his father managed to escape, while the police have arrested his mother.
Area residents said that the couple would fight every day after which the man would beat his wife.
“She was in a lot of pain because the family would hit her every day,” an area resident shared, adding that now they have killed the poor woman.
The police have registered a case and are conducting raids to arrest the absconding suspects.
Domestic violence is a criminal offence in Pakistan. If you or anyone you know are survivors of domestic violence, then you can contact the following organisations.