Thursday, June 17, 2021  | 6 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Karachi man beaten to death for stopping youngsters from cricket

His brother says most of the attackers are their neighbours

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: SAMAA TV FILE

A 31-year-old man was beaten to death by a group of boys for stopping them from playing cricket in Karachi late Wednesday, the police said.

The youngsters were playing cricket outside the Eidgah Ground in North Karachi’s Sector 5D, said Nawaz Brohi, the SHO of Bilal Colony police station.

“Rehanul Haq came out of his house and told them to stop the match,” he said. “The boys refused to stop the match and attacked him after a heated exchange of words.”

Haq fell unconscious after being beaten with cricket bats and stumps, according to the police officer. He was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where the doctors pronounced him dead upon arrival.

SHO Brohi said the police arrested a suspect from the scene, but no one from the victim’s family visited the police station to register a complaint.

Farhan, the victim’s brother, said that most of the attackers are their neighbours. Eight boys attacked his brother and he could identify them, he said.

Haq had repeatedly asked them not to play cricket at night as it disturbed other residents in the neighbourhood, he added.

