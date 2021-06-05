Saturday, June 5, 2021  | 23 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Karachi court begins process to declare Dawar, Pashteen proclaimed offenders

Police allowed to collect their voice samples

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 45 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 45 mins ago

File photo: AFP

Listen to the story
An anti-terrorism court in Karachi ordered the authorities Saturday to initiate the process to declare Pashtun Tahaffuz Momvement (PTM) leaders Manzoor Pashteen and Mohsin Dawar proclaimed offenders. In a sedition and hate speech case, the judge directed the officials to get their sketches published in the newspapers. Ali Wazir, an MNA and a PTM leader, has been in jail since December 2020. He has been accused of hate speech and inciting violence while addressing a rally in Karachi’s Sohrab Goth. The judge has also allowed police to collect voice samples of Wazir, Pashteen and Dawar. The samples will be sent to Islamabad for forensic examination. The court has approved Wazir’s application from medical treatment and adjourned the case till June 16.
FaceBook WhatsApp

An anti-terrorism court in Karachi ordered the authorities Saturday to initiate the process to declare Pashtun Tahaffuz Momvement (PTM) leaders Manzoor Pashteen and Mohsin Dawar proclaimed offenders.

In a sedition and hate speech case, the judge directed the officials to get their sketches published in the newspapers.

Ali Wazir, an MNA and a PTM leader, has been in jail since December 2020. He has been accused of hate speech and inciting violence while addressing a rally in Karachi’s Sohrab Goth.

The judge has also allowed police to collect voice samples of Wazir, Pashteen and Dawar. The samples will be sent to Islamabad for forensic examination.

The court has approved Wazir’s application from medical treatment and adjourned the case till June 16.

 
Manzoor Pashteen Mohsin Dawar
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Manzoor Pashteen, Mohsin Dawar, Ali Wazir
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistani fisherman catches fish worth Rs800,000
Pakistani fisherman catches fish worth Rs800,000
How to get Nadra’s coronavirus immunization certificate
How to get Nadra’s coronavirus immunization certificate
Timings announced for Lahore schools
Timings announced for Lahore schools
Today's outlook: Announcement expected today on exams, schools reopening
Today’s outlook: Announcement expected today on exams, schools reopening
Punjab schools to reopen from June 7
Punjab schools to reopen from June 7
Sheikhupura shop sets Pakistan's highest record for rent
Sheikhupura shop sets Pakistan’s highest record for rent
Pakistan's ISI distances itself from attack on journalist Asad Toor
Pakistan’s ISI distances itself from attack on journalist Asad Toor
'Matric, inter students must sit elective subject exams in Pakistan'
‘Matric, inter students must sit elective subject exams in Pakistan’
Kuwait to resume visas for Pakistanis: interior minister
Kuwait to resume visas for Pakistanis: interior minister
Pakistan universities allowed to reopen from June 7
Pakistan universities allowed to reopen from June 7
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.