Karachi court begins process to declare Dawar, Pashteen proclaimed offenders

An anti-terrorism court in Karachi ordered the authorities Saturday to initiate the process to declare Pashtun Tahaffuz Momvement (PTM) leaders Manzoor Pashteen and Mohsin Dawar proclaimed offenders.

In a sedition and hate speech case, the judge directed the officials to get their sketches published in the newspapers.

Ali Wazir, an MNA and a PTM leader, has been in jail since December 2020. He has been accused of hate speech and inciting violence while addressing a rally in Karachi’s Sohrab Goth.

The judge has also allowed police to collect voice samples of Wazir, Pashteen and Dawar. The samples will be sent to Islamabad for forensic examination.

The court has approved Wazir’s application from medical treatment and adjourned the case till June 16.